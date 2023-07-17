Canadian wildfire smoke returns to Northeast with millions under air quality alerts across northern US
"Unhealthy" air quality levels were reported in places from Montana to Indiana on Sunday. And with wildfire smoke pushing into the Midwest, Ohio Valley and Northeast on Monday, millions of people with conditions such as asthma or heart disease, along with younger people and older adults, could experience sensitivities.
"Unhealthy" air quality levels were reported in places from Montana to Indiana on Sunday. And with wildfire smoke pushing into the Midwest, Ohio Valley and Northeast on Monday, millions of people with conditions such as asthma or heart disease, along with younger people and older adults, could experience sensitivities.
Current air quality alerts in the eastern U.S. (FOX Weather)
Air quality alerts remain in effect in Montana and portions of Wyoming. But millions more Americans from the Midwest to the Northeast are also under air quality alerts through at least Monday night because of the wildfire smoke.
The entire state of Iowa is included, though forecasters say conditions there should improve throughout the day.
The air quality alerts extend from Michigan to Indiana, with people living in cities like Detroit and Indianapolis expected to have poor air quality on Monday.
In the Northeast, most of Pennsylvania and New York state, excluding the immediate New York City metro area, are also under an air quality alert due to the smoky conditions.
Smoke shrouds the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as the sun rises in New York City on June 30, 2023, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.
(Gary Hershorn)
Image 2 of 20
A general view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires at Yankee Stadium before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees on June 7, 2023, in New York, New York. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)
(New York Yankees)
Image 3 of 20
A general view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires at Yankee Stadium before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees on June 7, 2023, in New York, New York. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)
(New York Yankees)
Image 4 of 20
Hazy skies with Radio City Music Hall in the foreground. New York City. June 7, 2023.
(Debbie Burkhoff)
Image 5 of 20
JERSEY CITY, NJ - JUNE 7: Smoke continues to shroud the sun as it rises behind the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on June 7, 2023, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.
(Gary Hershorn)
Image 6 of 20
JERSEY CITY, NJ - JUNE 7: Smoke shrouds the skyline of midtown Manhattan as the sun rises in New York City on June 7, 2023, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.
(Gary Hershorn)
Image 7 of 20
A child stands on the shore before the New York city skyline and east river shrouded in smoke, in Brooklyn on June 6, 2023.
(ED JONES/AFP)
Image 8 of 20
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 7: Traffic goes over the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge as smoke from Canadian wildfires casts a haze over the area on June 7, 2023 in New York City. Air pollution alerts were issued across the United States due to smoke from wildfires that have been burning in Canada for weeks.
(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Image 9 of 20
( )
Image 10 of 20
( )
Image 11 of 20
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 12 of 20
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 13 of 20
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 14 of 20
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 15 of 20
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 16 of 20
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 17 of 20
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 18 of 20
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 19 of 20
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 20 of 20
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
While New York City will likely see smoke from the wildfires on Monday, it will not be anything like what the Big Apple experienced in June when the sky turned an eerie orange color.
On June 7, thick smoke from Canadian wildfires led to the worst air quality on record for New York City.