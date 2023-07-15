Rabbit Fire in Southern California causes dozens of evacuations, burns 3,300 acres in hours

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. – Evacuations have been ordered and roads have been closed as three massive wildfires burn in Southern California.

The largest of the three separate 200-plus acre wildfires – all happening hours apart Friday – is dubbed the Rabbit Fire. It exploded in size to more than 3,300 acres within hours in Moreno Valley, according to the state and county fire services.

CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department units said the fire has 0% containment as of midnight Saturday. The next update will be after the morning briefing unless significant fire activity occurs, the fire department said.

Crews first responded to the fire a little before 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Alessandro Boulevard and Jack Rabbit Trail. The fire quickly forced road closures in the areas.

Footage captured by ALERTCalifornia shows the blaze as seen from Mount Davis.

Prior to the Rabbit Fire, the Reche Fire broke out a little before 1 p.m. The Reche Fire prompted evacuation orders before they were all eventually lifted.

About 2 hours later, the Highland Fire broke out in the Beaumont area, also prompting evacuations before they were eventually pulled back.

As of Friday night, FOX 11 Los Angeles reports officials have not released the causes of the fire for all three incidents.

The fire come as more than 93 million Americans face dangerously high temperatures Saturday while a powerful heat wave stretches from California to Florida, with its peak expected this weekend.

FOX 11 Los Angeles contributed to this report.