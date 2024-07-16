The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms target I-95 corridor for 2nd day in a row

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, July 17, 2024, and World Emoji Day. 🙂 Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Severe weather takes aim at Northeast again

After powerful storms ripped across the Northeast on Tuesday, the region is again facing the threat of severe weather Wednesday. The worst storms are expected in a swath that stretches from New Hampshire to Virginia. The zone includes cities such as New York, Philadelphia and Washington.

The severe weather outlook for Wednesday.

(FOX Weather)



Heat wave baking eastern US begins to wane

Wednesday will be an extremely hot day across much of the eastern U.S. Millions of people from Maine to Texas are under heat alerts, but there is an end to the heat wave in sight.

Heat alerts cover millions of people in the eastern U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Passengers ride out derecho in airplane

Some passengers were forced to endure the powerful derecho that caused extensive damage in the Chicago area this week in airplanes that were stuck on the tarmac.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.