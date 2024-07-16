Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms target I-95 corridor for 2nd day in a row

Start your day with the latest weather news. After being pummeled by severe weather Tuesday, the Northeast is once again facing the threat of dangerous storms Wednesday.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Weather in America: July 17, 2024

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, July 17, 2024, and World Emoji Day. 🙂 Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe weather takes aim at Northeast again

After powerful storms ripped across the Northeast on Tuesday, the region is again facing the threat of severe weather Wednesday. The worst storms are expected in a swath that stretches from New Hampshire to Virginia. The zone includes cities such as New York, Philadelphia and Washington.

The severe weather outlook for Wednesday.
(FOX Weather)

 

Heat wave baking eastern US begins to wane

Wednesday will be an extremely hot day across much of the eastern U.S. Millions of people from Maine to Texas are under heat alerts, but there is an end to the heat wave in sight.

Heat alerts cover millions of people in the eastern U.S.
(FOX Weather)

 

Watch this: Passengers ride out derecho in airplane

Some passengers were forced to endure the powerful derecho that caused extensive damage in the Chicago area this week in airplanes that were stuck on the tarmac.

'Turbulence on the ground': Passenger rides out Chicago derecho in plane stuck on tarmac

Daniel Amato was among the passengers who were forced to endure the powerful storms that tore through Chicago on Monday night in an airplane that was stuck on the tarmac at O'Hare International Airport.

