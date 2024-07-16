Millions from Texas to Maine on alert as extreme heat bakes eastern US

Temperatures in the 90s to low 100s have hit millions of Americans this week, from the southern Appalachians up to New England, as the third heat wave of the summer strikes.

The FOX Forecast Center predicts daily record highs to fall this week, as the heat wave is expected to peak Tuesday but last through Wednesday.

Temperatures across eastern U.S. for Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Americans in the Northeast are expected to see highs skyrocket to the upper 90s, while those in the mid-Atlantic may see temperatures in the triple digits.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Combined with the humidity, temperatures will feel as hot at 110 degrees, the FOX Forecast Center noted.

Because of these dangerous and potentially deadly levels of heat and humidity, Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories have been issued for millions.

Heat alerts across eastern U.S. through Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



People under these warnings and advisories are advised against being outside for long periods of time without sufficient cooling and access to water.

Heat risk across eastern U.S. for Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Many across the country have already been baking this summer.

FATHER, DAUGHTER DIE CANYONLANDS NATIONAL PARK AFTER RUNNING OUT OF WATER

On Sunday, Washington saw a high temperature of 101 degrees. This was the hottest temperature in the nation’s capital since July 8, 2012, when the thermometer hit 102 degrees.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the heat wave is expected to end Wednesday as a cold front slides through the region, dropping high temperatures back into the 80s.