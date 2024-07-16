Severe weather shifts to Northeast midweek with damaging wind threats along I-95 corridor

A severe weather threat that brought extensive damage to the upper Midwest and Great Lakes on Monday shifts to the Northeast on Tuesday, where strong storms could cause damaging winds and flooding.

The FOX Forecast Center said strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop throughout Tuesday afternoon and evening from eastern Ohio through New Hampshire as temperatures rise into the mid-80s.

The primary concern is damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or more. Severe downbursts might be possible with storms forming along the corridor.

"And we've got a few rounds of them as we go through the next few days," FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera said. "It is hot. It is humid outside."

This graphic shows the severe weather risk on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in the Northeast.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted New York communities such as Syracuse, Albany, Schenectady, Utica and Troy as now having a severe thunderstorm risk of level 3 out of 5.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of western and central New York and northern Pennsylvania until 6 p.m. ET. The primary threats include scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts to 75 mph, isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter, and a tornado or two possible.

This graphic shows the active watches for severe weather on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in the Northeast.

Storms will bring bursts of heavy rain for an isolated flash flooding threat in the Northeast. Flooding is of greater concern in the Ohio Valley where storms could drop 3-5 inches through Wednesday.

A look at the rain still to come in the Northeast through Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

On Wednesday, isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible from the Carolinas into New England, with a corridor of greater coverage from northeast Virginia into the Hudson Valley and adjacent southern Vermont and western Massachusetts.

This graphic shows the severe weather risk on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in the Northeast.

Once again, that includes the major Interstate 95 corridor cities of Washington, Philadelphia, and New York City. Damaging wind gusts remain the primary threat.