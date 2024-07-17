New York City, Washington among 63 million along I-95 corridor under severe weather threat Wednesday

NEW YORK – Wednesday could be another stormy day for tens of millions of people living along the Interstate 95 corridor from the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast, with cities like Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City at risk of seeing damaging thunderstorms capable of producing hurricane-force wind gusts and deadly lightning.

The new threat comes a day after severe weather slammed portions of the Northeast on Tuesday and two days after a powerful and deadly derecho swept across the Midwest on Monday, spawning several tornadoes in the Chicago area and killing at least one person in Indiana.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will begin to develop along and ahead of a cold front across the interior Northeast and Central Appalachians during the midday hours on Wednesday and will begin to charge off to the east, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Those storms will likely approach the highly-populated Northeast Corridor during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

63 million from Virginia to Maine see severe weather risk on Wednesday

This graphic shows the severe weather threat in the Northeast on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted an expansive area of the eastern U.S. that will be at risk of severe weather on Wednesday.

However, more than 48 million people living along the I-95 corridor from Virginia to New England have been placed in a Level 2 out of 5 threat on the SPC’s 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

This threat zone includes cities such as New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

This graphic shows the damaging wind threat in the Northeast on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Thunderstorms that do develop during the day on Wednesday will be capable of producing deadly lightning and damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph.

As of Wednesday morning, the conditions in the atmosphere don't appear favorable for tornadoes to develop. However, it's recommended that you have the free FOX Weather app and enable notifications to receive potentially life-saving weather alerts and keep up with the latest forecast in your area.