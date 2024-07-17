Coolest air in weeks arrives soon for millions in Northeast, bringing relief from scorching heat

WASHINGTON – Scorching temperatures persist in the Northeast Wednesday, but there's relief on the horizon.

Wednesday marks the final day of intense heat, culminating in potential severe weather due to high temperatures and humidity. However, a cold front will bring cooler temperatures afterward, dropping high temperatures back into the 80s and maybe even more appealing: a noticeable drop in humidity.

"So we got to earn it, right?" FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin joked. "It's going to be an impressive day. Make sure that you keep your eye to the sky. Turn those notifications on and get out early, because we still have Excessive Heat Warnings in effect ahead of this cold front."

Heat advisories also stretch up and down the Northeast into the Mid-Atlantic as the region experiences its third heat wave this summer.

Americans in the Northeast are expected to see highs skyrocket to the upper 90s on Wednesday, while those in the Mid-Atlantic may see temperatures in the triple digits.

Over 670 record highs have already been set this month across the U.S., according to the FOX Forecast Center.

On Tuesday, Washington saw a high temperature of 104 degrees, continuing a streak of three days at or above 101 degrees, making it the hottest stretch in the nation's capital since 1930.

But highs in Washington will drop to around 90 starting Thursday – closer to average.

In addition, a refreshing burst of drier air and more comfortable humidity levels are on the way as the front pushes through.

Dew points will drop into the low-mid 50s in the Great Lakes and cool to the low 60s along the Northeast and mid-Atlantic coasts.