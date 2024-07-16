Search
Imminent dam failure, flash flooding prompt evacuations in southern Illinois

Recent heavy rains triggered Flash Flood Warnings in the region on Tuesday morning, and the dam behind the Nashville City Reservoir has been overtopped with flood waters.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
NASHVILLE, Ill. — Emergency officials said residents in some neighborhoods of Nashville, Illinois, are being urged to evacuate after a nearby dam is imminently failing.

Recent heavy rains triggered Flash Flood Warnings in the region Tuesday morning, and flood waters overtopped the dam behind the Nashville City Reservoir.

"Attention the failure of the Nashville dam is imminent," Washington County (Illinois) emergency managers wrote, adding a map shading an area at risk of flooding downstream. "If you are in the grey box, you need to evacuate now!"

Two shelters have been opened in the area.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis estimates 2-5 inches of rain had fallen in heavy thunderstorms so far Tuesady with another 1-3 inches likely to fall.  

In addition to the dam failure, numerous roads are closed around Nashville due to flash flooding, with sewers backing up, according to National Weather Service storm reports. An 11-mile stretch of Interstate 64 is closed through that area.

"Washington County is experiencing an emergency flood situation," Washington County EM said. "Stay at home unless evacuations are needed."

