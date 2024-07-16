Wind turbine debris washes up on Nantucket shores closing beaches

NANTUCKET, Mass. – Large chunks of a damaged wind turbine from Vineyard Wind continue to wash up on Nantucket's south shore beaches this week after a failure over the weekend.

Vineyard Wind said in a statement that a blade was damaged on a wind turbine on Saturday evening. The company announced a cleanup effort on Tuesday for the southern-facing shores of the island as hundreds of pieces of large and small debris continue to wash up.

On Tuesday, the Nantucket Harbormaster closed all south shore beaches because of the debris.

"All south shore beaches are closed to swimming, due to large floating debris and sharp fiberglass shards. Please go to the North shore to swim, there are lifeguards there ready to help," the Nantucket Harbormaster said.

The town of Nantucket said walking is permitted but "we advise that you use caution, wear appropriate footwear, and leave pets at home."

Video and photos shared with FOX Weather show pieces of green and white fiberglass in large pieces and small chunks washing up with the waves and lining the beaches. Fiberglass is a type of plastic that is not biodegradable.

Vineyard Wind deployed two teams to Nantucket to remove debris. The company said the pieces are "not hazardous to people or the environment" but recommends that the public not touch them.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

Beginning Tuesday, patrol teams will be walking Miacomet Beach, Nobadeer Beach, Madequecham Beach, Pebble Beach, Tom Nevers Beach, Low Beach, and Sconset Beach as they pick up debris.

Anyone who finds debris can find contact information to report it to Vineyard Winds here.

It's unclear how long the cleanup efforts will continue.

Vineyard Wind, the country's largest commercial offshore wind farm, began construction in January 2023 and started operating in January.