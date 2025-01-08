Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Raging wildfires engulf Los Angeles while major winter storm brews

Start your day with the latest weather news. Hurricane-force Santa Ana winds are fueling a raging inferno in the Los Angeles area as more than 30,000 residents are forced to evacuate. Meanwhile, a brewing major winter storm has prompted alerts from Dallas to Atlanta ahead of significant travel disruptions.

By Brian Donegan Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. 01:01

Weather in America: January 8, 2025

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Los Angeles engulfed by apocalyptic wildfires fueled by hurricane-force winds

Southern California is under siege as a terrifying inferno, fueled by the wrath of hurricane-force Santa Ana winds, threatens to consume everything in its path.

State authorities have yet to fully assess the carnage, but harrowing images emerging from the hardest-hit areas around Los Angeles reveal a grim reality of a landscape of devastation. Dozens, if not hundreds, of homes lie in ruins, consumed by the relentless advance of three monstrous blazes – the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires – each fueled by the most ferocious Santa Ana winds in over 14 years. 

More than 30,000 residents around the area have been forced to flee their homes in a desperate exodus amid destruction that stretches for miles. Burning streets are littered with the ghostly remains of over 100 abandoned vehicles – silent testaments to the panic that erupted as the inferno ignited Tuesday morning.

Flames from the Palisades Fire burns a car and homes during a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.

Flames from the Palisades Fire burns a car and homes during a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.

(Apu Gomes/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Major winter storm to slam South creating massive travel disruptions from Dallas to Atlanta

Forecasters are closely monitoring the potential for another high-impact winter storm that’s expected to blast across the U.S. this week, just days after the first major winter storm of 2025 comes to an end.

The FOX Forecast Center said the incoming storm will likely impact cities farther south than the most recent storm, putting millions of people in cities such as Dallas, in Texas, Little Rock in Arkansas, Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee and Atlanta in Georgia on alert for winter weather.

In fact, the first Winter Storm Warnings have been issued in the southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley and include the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and Little Rock, Arkansas. Meanwhile, Winter Storm Watches extend eastward across the South to western North Carolina and North Georgia, including the Atlanta metro area.

This graphic shows active winter weather alerts.
(FOX Weather)

 

Watch this: Palisades Fire explodes as people flee from burning homes

Southern California residents are fleeing the wind-whipped Palisades Fire after the blaze exploded in size during a potentially life-threatening windstorm.

Photos and videos from Los Angeles and surrounding areas show the intensity of the fire.

Video from FOX 11 Los Angeles' Matthew Seedorff shows multiple homes engulfed in flames in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. 00:53

Palisades Fire burns several homes near Los Angeles

Video from FOX 11 Los Angeles' Matthew Seedorff shows multiple homes engulfed in flames in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.

Tags
Loading...