Major winter storm threatens travel to Cotton Bowl as Dallas flirts with heaviest snow in years

ARLINGTON, Texas – Football fans traveling to North Texas for the Cotton Bowl Classic between the University of Texas and Ohio State University on Friday may encounter more than just southern hospitality.

A significant winter storm is forecast to sweep across the country this week, bringing snow, sleet and freezing rain to the southern U.S. The storm will begin to come together over Texas from Tuesday night to Thursday, coinciding with the College Football Playoff semifinal game being held in the state.

"We are closely monitoring travel conditions into the city, especially as we prepare to host fans and teams for the Cotton Bowl," said Kevin Oden, the director of emergency management and crisis response in Dallas. "Our priority is ensuring safe travel for the teams and their fans visiting Dallas in the Metroplex, allowing them to enjoy their time here safely."

DALLAS-FORT WORTH METROPLEX UNDER WINTER STORM WATCH AS TEXAS TO SOUTHEAST FACES HIGH-IMPACT SNOW, ICE THREAT

While organizers are currently maintaining Friday's 6:30 p.m. kickoff time, the impending storm could potentially disrupt travel to AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The weather may be a hurdle, but once fans are inside the climate-controlled stadium, it's game on for No. 8 Seed Ohio State and No. 5 Seed Texas.

Here's a look at the Cotton Bowl forecast in Arlington, Texas, on Friday.

Cotton Bowl officials tell FOX Weather that they are routinely monitoring weather reports and are in close contact with stadium and local officials.

"We always have plans for inclement weather," said Scottie Rodgers, vice president of communications for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. "Should conditions warrant it, we will communicate to everyone attending and connected with this year’s Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic."

The FOX Forecast Center said the brewing storm will bring snow and ice to areas farther south than last weekend's storm, threatening Dallas, Little Rock, Memphis, Nashville and Atlanta before potentially turning toward the Northeast.

This graphic shows the snow forecast in the South.

Massive travel delays are likely along the Interstate 35, 20 and 40 corridors. Dallas, which averages only 1.6 inches of snow annually, will likely see more than a year's worth of snow, the FOX Forecast Center said.

The storm could be the biggest snowstorm since Feb. 11-12, 2010, when Dallas received an all-time single storm record of 12.5 inches of snow. Driving south on I-35, cities like Austin and San Antonio may encounter freezing rain that would make roads treacherous.