Power line erupts in flames amid Indiana ice storm: 'Get in the house!'

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A massive ice storm that draped the Ohio Valley over the weekend led to a frightening situation in the backyard of an Evansville, Indiana home when a tree fell into a power line, causing a transformer to break.

A woman can be heard in the footage yelling, "Get in the house!"

"While sitting in my home, I heard a loud crash," Barnhill told Storyful. "I went to observe, and as I did, I saw sparks from a power line."

Barnhill ended up as one of the over 17,000 in Evansville’s Vanderburgh County that lost power, according to PowerOutage.us.