Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Power line erupts in flames amid Indiana ice storm: 'Get in the house!'

Dramatic footage recorded by Edward Barnhill showed flames stretching across a power line as the air was punctuated by an ominous buzz and glow of the failing transformer.

Source FOX Weather
A power line caught on fire during an ice storm in Evansville, Indiana, on January 5, as thousands across the county were left without power. (Video: Edward Barnhill via Storyful) 01:57

Power line erupts as tree falls on transformer during ice storm

A power line caught on fire during an ice storm in Evansville, Indiana, on January 5, as thousands across the county were left without power. (Video: Edward Barnhill via Storyful)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A massive ice storm that draped the Ohio Valley over the weekend led to a frightening situation in the backyard of an Evansville, Indiana home when a tree fell into a power line, causing a transformer to break.

 A woman can be heard in the footage yelling, "Get in the house!"

"While sitting in my home, I heard a loud crash," Barnhill told Storyful. "I went to observe, and as I did, I saw sparks from a power line."

Barnhill ended up as one of the over 17,000 in Evansville’s Vanderburgh County that lost power, according to PowerOutage.us.

Loading...