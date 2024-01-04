The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Winter storm alerts cover millions ahead of nor’easter

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Jan. 5, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Winter alerts issued for millions ahead of nor’easter

This weekend’s nor’easter will bring impactful weather across much of the eastern U.S. Winter Storm Watches have been issued from North Carolina to Maine. The storm will bring rainy and icy weather to the mid-Atlantic before dumping snow on parts of the Northeast.

The snowfall forecast for the Northeast this weekend.

(FOX Weather)



Southern US sees first impacts from eventual nor’easter

Before all the winter weather in the Northeast this weekend, the developing storm is bringing snow, rain and severe storms to the southern tier of the country Friday. Snow is possible in Kansas and Oklahoma, while rain and thunderstorms are likely in Texas. Some of the storms could be severe, especially along the Gulf Coast.

An overview of this weekend's developing nor'easter.

(FOX Weather)



West Coast faces rounds of storms

The active weather pattern continues for the West Coast, where a series of storms is set to pound the region starting this weekend through next week. Heavy rain and widespread snow are possible in the Northwest before the energy from each storm moves into the Southwest.

The snowfall forecast for the western U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this

FOX News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean celebrated 20 years with FOX News at the top of Mount Washington in New Hampshire. Check out her adventures.

Before you go

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.