Flock of birds takes over Texas parking lot in scene 'straight out of an Alfred Hitchcock movie'

CYPRESS, Texas – Hundreds of birds descended on a Texas parking lot, creating a scene resembling a horror movie.

Yvone Gomez recorded a video in Cypress, a suburb of Houston, on Tuesday and shared it on TikTok. She described the scene as "straight out of an Alfred Hitchcock movie."

"These birds were not scared as I honked," Gomez said.

The accidental birdwatcher also mentioned that the flock did not move when people walked past, even when a child screamed at them.

The blackbirds, known as great-tailed grackles, can be found in any area inhabited by humans with some trees, according to Houston Audubon.

Grackles are a very common bird to spot in the Houston area. According to Houston Audubon, these birds enjoy gathering in parking lots of shopping centers and fast-food restaurants with abundant food and many perches.