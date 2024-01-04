Search
Earth & Space
Flock of birds takes over Texas parking lot in scene 'straight out of an Alfred Hitchcock movie'

The blackbirds, known as great-tailed grackles, can be found in any area inhabited by humans that has some trees and are very common in the Houston area.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
CYPRESS, Texas – Hundreds of birds descended on a Texas parking lot, creating a scene resembling a horror movie.

Yvone Gomez recorded a video in Cypress, a suburb of Houston, on Tuesday and shared it on TikTok. She described the scene as "straight out of an Alfred Hitchcock movie."

"These birds were not scared as I honked," Gomez said.

TALKING TO THE ANIMALS? WITH AI TECH, IT MAY BE A POSSIBILITY

(Yvone Gomez via Storyful)

The accidental birdwatcher also mentioned that the flock did not move when people walked past, even when a child screamed at them.

The blackbirds, known as great-tailed grackles, can be found in any area inhabited by humans with some trees, according to Houston Audubon.

Grackles are a very common bird to spot in the Houston area. According to Houston Audubon, these birds enjoy gathering in parking lots of shopping centers and fast-food restaurants with abundant food and many perches.

