The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Child killed as bomb cyclone blasts rain-soaked California

Start your day with the latest weather news – A bomb cyclone is pounding California with torrential rain, ferocious wind and heavy snow. Forecasters believe it’ll rank among one of the worst storms in the state’s history.

A powerful bomb cyclone is slamming the West Coast through Thursday. The cyclone is pulling in a narrow but concentrated feed of tropical moisture, called an atmospheric river, which extends from Hawaii to California.  03:13

Bomb cyclone, 'Pineapple Express' blasts California with life-threatening rain, flooding

A powerful bomb cyclone is slamming the West Coast through Thursday. The cyclone is pulling in a narrow but concentrated feed of tropical moisture, called an atmospheric river, which extends from Hawaii to California. 

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

On this day in 1933, construction began on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. That seems fitting, considering all eyes are on the City by the Bay as a powerful storm focuses its fury on California. Here’s what you should know.

Child killed as powerful bomb cyclone, ‘Pineapple Express’ continues to drench California

An atmospheric river and bomb cyclone continue to drench California after dropping several inches of rain across a region struggling to wring out from an onslaught of winter storms that created a widespread risk of flooding, mudslides and power outages.

As of Thursday morning, nearly 200,000 power outages have been reported across California, and at least one death has been blamed on the storm so far in the San Francisco Bay Area.

KTVU FOX 2 reports that an infant was killed Wednesday inside a home that was hit by a falling redwood tree in the rural Sonoma County town of Occidental.

Things to know

A damaged Valero gas station creaks in the wind during a massive "bomb cyclone" rain storm in South San Francisco, California on January 4, 2023. - A bomb cyclone smashed into California on January 4, 2023, bringing powerful winds and torrential rain that was expected to cause flooding in areas already saturated by consecutive storms.

A damaged Valero gas station creaks in the wind during a massive "bomb cyclone" rain storm in South San Francisco, California on January 4, 2023. - A bomb cyclone smashed into California on January 4, 2023, bringing powerful winds and torrential rain that was expected to cause flooding in areas already saturated by consecutive storms.

(JOSH EDELSON/AFP / Getty Images)

California storm likely to be one of worst in state’s history

Forecasters have said that the storm currently battering California will likely be one of the worst on record for the state. That’s saying a lot, considering the Golden State has a long history of terrible atmospheric river storms, the worst happening about 160 years ago.

In January 1862, this photo of Downtown Sacramento shows residents forced to travel by boat.

(Bancroft Library Collection, University of California, Berkely / FOX Weather)

Bomb cyclone seen from space in stunning images

Meteorologists use satellites to track storms moving around the world, and the bomb cyclone hammering California this week is no exception. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released images showing the comma-shaped storm and the Pineapple Express that is coming with it.

A weather system known as an atmospheric river moves over the West Coast on Jan. 4, 2023 as seen by the GOES West satellite.

A weather system known as an atmospheric river moves over the West Coast on Jan. 4, 2023 as seen by the GOES West satellite. (Image: NOAA/RAMMB/CSU)

(FOX Weather)

Bonus reads

