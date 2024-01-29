The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Pineapple Express to bring increased flood threat to California

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Pineapple Express headed for California

A Pineapple Express is headed for California, which could mean excessive rainfall in some areas that saw significant flooding just last week. Los Angeles and San Diego could be in for more flooding, as forecasters have already outlined those cities so that they can prepare for the excess rain.

Rain forecast for the West through Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Fast-moving clipper system to bring snow to Midwest

A fast-moving system will bring snow, freezing rain and wind to parts of the Midwest on Tuesday.

The FOX Forecast Center said the clipper system has the potential to produce heavy bursts of winter weather that could impact travel in the region, especially for the morning commute.

Forecast snow totals on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

Western half of the US to feel the warmth

Nearly 200 million Americans will see above-average temperatures on Tuesday as warm air continues to invade the western and central U.S.

Temperatures are expected to be warm enough to break records. The FOX Forecast Center said record highs could be broken through midweek in states like Washington, Oregon and parts of California.

Above-average temperatures will expand east across the U.S. this week.

