Can Taylor Swift make it from Tokyo Eras concert to Super Bowl? How the jet stream can reduce her travel time

Super Bowl weekend will be extra busy for Taylor Swift: She has four Era Tour concert performances in Japan, and her beau, Travis Kelce, of the Kansas City Chiefs, plays the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Chiefs fans and Swifties can rest easy; the "Cruel Summer" singer can make it back in time for Super Bowl Sunday with time to spare – with a little help from international time zones and possibly a boost from the Pacific jet stream.

Swift has been performing her 44-song setlist through all the weather curveballs this year, including record heat and severe storms in the U.S. and extreme heat in Brazil. But maybe the forecast could be on her side to see Kelce play in the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVIII kick-off happens at 3:30 p.m. local time in Las Vegas (6:30 p.m. ET) on Feb. 11.

Time zone shuffle

Swift is continuing the international leg of her Eras tour and has four concerts in Tokyo between Feb. 7-10. The final show is on Saturday at 6 p.m. local time in Japan, which is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas, in Pacific Standard Time.

If the singer-songwriter ends her concert around 11 p.m. JST and gets on an airplane by midnight on Feb. 11 in Japan, a 12-hour flight will put her in Las Vegas on Feb. 10. She can get some likely much-needed recovery sleep and get ready to cheer on her favorite NFL player at Allegiant Stadium.

How the jet stream will give a boost to Taylor Swift's travel time

Besides the time difference, Swift also has the El Niño climate pattern in her favor.

According to NOAA, one of the most significant impacts during an El Niño year is the shift in the path of the mid-latitude jet streams. These high-level winds separate warm and cool air masses and steer storms from the Pacific Ocean across the U.S.

When an airplane is flying at 500 mph, the pilot can use this powerful jet stream to zoom across the Pacific, ultimately reducing flight time.

"The Pacific Jet looks to provide a boost for any flights that take advantage during the weekend of February. In some cases, flights could save up to an hour or two depending on the specific route," FOX Weather Senior Meteorologist Jordan Overton explains. "There are many factors that go into determining the flight route, including weather, fuel, the destination airport, etc."

Already in January, passenger jets traveling from west to east have benefited from this powerful jet stream.

"El Nino has a tendency to extend and amplify the Pacific Jet, which we've seen a couple of times now over the past few weeks," Overton said.

On Monday, a handful of flights from Japan Airlines, American Airlines and Singapore Airlines landed between a half hour to an hour early on routes from Tokyo International Airport to Los Angeles International, according to Flightaware.com.

More than 10 days out, it's too early to forecast the exact speeds of the Pacific jet for Super Bowl weekend. As game day approaches, stay with FOX Weather for more Super Bowl forecasting.