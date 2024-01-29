Father dies while saving 4-year-old son after they fell through frozen pond

CARMEL, Maine – A man is dead after he saved his young son when they both fell through a frozen pond in Maine on Friday.

Police in Carmel, Maine, said 51-year-old Kevin Howell was out on an early morning walk with his 4-year-old son when crossing a portion of a frozen pond near their home when the ice broke.

Howell retrieved his son and got him onto the ice but told the boy to run home to get his mother’s help.

After the boy alerted his mother, officials say she called 911 and rushed to get her husband with an anchor and rope.

Once she reached her husband, she secured the rope to her husband but ended up breaking through the ice and could not get out.

When authorities arrived, a deputy began crawling across the ice while holding the rope. The officer was able to pull the mother to shore safely but could not find Howell.

Divers later responded and thoroughly searched the pond before finding his body later that afternoon.

Officials urge people to use extreme caution when walking on any frozen surfaces.