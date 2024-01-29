Fast-moving clipper system to swipe Midwest with bursts of snow that could impact travel

DETROIT – The weather is expected to be relatively quiet across the eastern half of the U.S. this week, but the FOX Forecast Center is tracking a fast-moving clipper system diving out of Canada that will deliver snow, freezing rain and rain to portions of the Midwest and Great Lakes region starting Tuesday.

It's not expected to be a strong storm system, but the FOX Forecast Center said it has the potential to produce heavy bursts of winter weather that could impact travel in the region.

WHAT IS AN ALBERTA CLIPPER, MANITOBA MAULER, SASKATCHEWAN SCREAMER?

That means the Tuesday morning commute could be tricky as the snow begins to break out in Michigan.

The FOX Forecast Center noted that Michigan has the highest chance of seeing accumulating snow, although it will be light.

In terms of snow totals, the FOX Forecast Center expects no more than an inch or two in places like Alpena, Saginaw and Detroit in Michigan.

DRIVING ON THE ICE AND DRIVING IN THE SNOW: WEATHER DRIVING TIPS FOR DRIVING IN INCLEMENT WEATHER

Forecast snow totals on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



A mix of rain, snow and freezing rain will expand to the south and west into Illinois, Indiana and Ohio through the day on Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, the precipitation is expected to reach the central Appalachians, where the higher elevations will allow it to remain all snow.

Slick travel conditions are expected there for anyone heading out onto the roads Tuesday night.

6 BASIC STEPS FOR PROPERLY MEASURING SNOW

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

The snow is then expected to wind down on Wednesday as the system continues to slide off to the east, bringing rain to the Carolinas and Virginia in the mid-Atlantic.

The system is expected to exit off the East Coast on Wednesday night, bringing an end to the precipitation.