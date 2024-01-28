Late-January warmth to bring potential record highs across western, central US

SEATTLE – A big warmup moves into the Pacific Northwest and the central Plains to round out January, with potential record-high temperatures through midweek for Washington, Oregon and parts of California.

As colder air moves into the Northeast to start the week, warm air is moving into the West. The FOX Forecast Center is tracking temperatures to jump 20-35 degrees above average by Tuesday across the Pacific Northwest, with highs in the 60s and even the lower 70s for some.

"Over 100 million in the warmth – we could see potential record highs even come on the board for the Pacific Northwest," FOX Weather Meteorologist Jane Minar said.

The forecast temperature departures through Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Warmth spreads into the western states beginning Sunday, with high temperatures jumping into the 60s and 70s by Monday.

After a rainy weekend with flooding potential, the warmup is on in Seattle beginning Sunday. Highs will be near or above 60 degrees through Tuesday.

Temperatures will be warm enough to set daily high-temperature records along the Interstate 5 corridor from Washington to California.

In the week ahead, more than 100 new records could be set for daily record-warm low temperatures to round out January.

Cities with potential record-warm low temperatures this week.

(FOX Weather)



Cities including Seattle, Portland in Oregon, San Francisco and Reno in Nevada are forecast to see potential record-high temperatures on Sunday.

San Francisco will feel springlike with a high of 70 degrees, and Reno could warm to 63 degrees.

The warmup will continue to threaten record temperatures into the start of the workweek, with a forecast high of 66 degrees in Medford, Oregon, on Monday, and once again, San Francisco will reach nearly 70 degrees.

Billings and Livingston in Montana could see record-high temperatures by Tuesday. High temperatures in Montana will be more than 20 degrees above average through Wednesday.

Warmth spreads into the Plains

As the week progresses, warmer temperatures will spread across the Plains and the central U.S., where temperatures will soar into the 50s, 60s and even lower 70s.

While there aren't as many potential record highs, the warmup will be enough to melt snow leftover from the early-January snowstorms.

"This warmth is going to certainly aid in more in that snowmelt that we're going to be seeing across the region," Minar said.

Forecast high temperatures on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Denver is forecast to see a high of 63 degrees on Tuesday, with a high near 60 predicted in Cheyenne, Wyoming.



Don’t get too comfortable with the springlike warmth. Cooler temperatures will arrive toward the end of the week, and the FOX Forecast Center is tracking another blast of bitter winter chill to return later in February.