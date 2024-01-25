California’s Levi’s Stadium home to NFL playoff games, Super Bowl LX and the 2026 FIFA World Cup

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The San Francisco Bay Area is a region dominated by microclimates, where one area can experience being socked in by fog while another is dominated by sunny weather.

The Mediterranean-like climate often leads to cool, wet winters and warm, dry summers.

Levi’s Stadium is located along the southern bay and is about 40 miles from downtown San Francisco. The stadium has been home to the San Francisco 49ers since 2014 and annually hosts large-scale events that attract thousands to the Bay Area.

Aside from NFL playoff games, the stadium has been awarded Super Bowl LX in 2026 and the FIFA World Cup later in the same year.

The Santa Clara Stadium Authority and the 49ers say because of the environmental conditions, the facility relies on Bermuda grass for its field.

"We found it has a faster recovery rate, as well as the tendency to stay green longer into the season. Most importantly, the Bandera Bermuda has good tensile strength so when a player plants his cleat, it holds together better," Head Groundskeeper Matt Greiner said before its first installment.

It is the same type of grass typically used by the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

In recent years, the debate on whether natural grass or artificial turf is better to play on has heated up as players have warned that simulated grass has led to injuries.

The installation of Bermuda grass does not prevent issues from arising, and Levi’s Stadium is no exception.

During several regular season games and practices over the last decade, fans and players have pointed out that field conditions haven’t always been pristine.

The combination of varying weather and frequent events have likely played a role in the condition of the grass, but to what extent remains unclear.

The 49ers organization did not respond to inquiries regarding the employment of new technologies to ensure the sod is at the top of its game.

Levi’s Stadium does not have a roof, so the field is constantly exposed to elements that can range from an atmospheric river to being as nearly as dry as a desert.

An active El Niño over the last eight months has resulted in a wetter pattern than is typical for Northern California, with precipitation totals around 127% above normal so far in 2024.

Fortunately for the field and spectators, the rainy weather is expected to temporarily abate, allowing the NFC Championship Game to be preceded without interference from Mother Nature.

