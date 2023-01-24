The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Winter storm drops not just snow but also tornadoes

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tornadoes carve path of destruction across Houston suburbs

Severe storms spawned at least 14 reports of tornadoes across southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana on Tuesday afternoon, causing damage and injuries. Pasadena and Deer Park, suburbs on the southeastern side of the Houston metro area, were some of the hardest-hit areas after a tornado tore through the region.

Officials are calling the aftermath in Pasadena nothing short of catastrophic as the true scope of the damage is revealed. Homes and buildings have been torn apart, as cars and trucks were tossed aside as if there were toys.

Things to know

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake, multiple aftershocks shake Los Angeles area

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake and multiple aftershocks struck near Malibu in the Los Angeles area early Wednesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey , the initial 4.2-magnitude quake occurred just offshore about 10 miles south of Malibu Beach at 2 a.m. PST. The depth of the earthquake was about 9.2 miles.

Some three minutes after the first quake, a magnitude 3.5 aftershock was reported in nearly the same spot at a depth of about 8 miles. That was followed by 2.8-magnitude and 2.6-magnitude aftershocks at 2:22 a.m. and 2:38 a.m. PST, respectively.

Snow, severe weather continue Wednesday

Oklahoma City was one of the places covered in snow Tuesday as the disruptive winter storm moved east. The wintry side of the storm will be focused on the Midwest, where a large swath of nearly a foot of snow is possible from Missouri to Indiana. The storm is eventually headed to the Northeast.

On the warm side of the storm, the FOX Forecast Center said the threat of severe weather will shift into the Southeast on Wednesday. Damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes are possible from northern Florida to the eastern Carolinas. The risk for severe thunderstorms will end after about 10 p.m. EST as the line of storms moves off the coast and into the Atlantic.

The severe weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2023.

