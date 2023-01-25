Magnitude 4.2 earthquake, multiple aftershocks shake Los Angeles area early Wednesday

MALIBU, Calif. – A magnitude 4.2 earthquake and multiple aftershocks struck near Malibu in the Los Angeles area early Wednesday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial 4.2-magnitude quake occurred just offshore about 10 miles south of Malibu Beach at 2 a.m. PST. The depth of the earthquake was about 9.2 miles.

Some three minutes after the first quake, a magnitude 3.5 aftershock was reported in nearly the same spot at a depth of about 8 miles.

That was followed by 2.8-magnitude and 2.6-magnitude aftershocks at 2:22 a.m. and 2:38 a.m. PST, respectively.

The quake was weak enough that there is no tsunami threat despite the earthquakes striking so close to the Southern California coastline, according to the National Weather Service.

The Los Angeles Fire Department spent about 45 minutes in "Earthquake Mode" after the quake where all 106 fire stations complete "a strategic 470 square-mile survey of the City of Los Angeles… examining all major areas of concern (transportation infrastructures, large places of assemblages, apartment buildings, power-lines, etc.," according to LAFD officials. "No damage or injuries were reported and normal operational mode has resumed."

The FOX Forecast Center had not received any immediate reports of damage or injuries either. According to the USGS, damage typically doesn't occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches above 4 or 5.

Anyone who felt Wednesday morning's earthquakes is asked by the USGS to submit a brief report at this website.