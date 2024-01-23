The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Flash flooding targets South with heavy rain in forecast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Flood threat targets the South

It will be another day of heavy rain for areas in the South, particularly those along the Gulf Coast from Texas through Alabama. The stubborn storms will be slow-moving, dropping inches of rain and the possibility of flash flooding.

Flash flood forecast through Friday.

(FOX Weather)



Wintry weather lingers in the Northeast

After bringing ice and snow to areas of the Northeast on Tuesday, more snow and rain are in store for parts of the region on Wednesday.

Winter weather alerts are in effect for portions of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine through Thursday.

Winter weather alerts are in effect for parts of the Northeast.

(FOX Weather)



The warmth expands

Some 220 million people across the country will feel above-average temperatures on Wednesday, a drastic change from last week's bitter cold.

Above-average temperatures forecast this week.

(FOX Weather)



See it: Gator seen breathing through frozen pond

An alligator was spotted under a frozen pond in North Carolina with only its nostrils breaking the surface. Officials say the animal was in a state of brumation, a state of dormancy that alligators and other cold-blooded reptiles experience when temperatures drop.

