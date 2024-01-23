The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Flash flooding targets South with heavy rain in forecast
Start your day with the latest weather news – Flash flooding targets the South, winter weather lingers in the Northeast and nearly 270 million will enjoy above-average temperatures by the weekend.
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.
Flood threat targets the South
It will be another day of heavy rain for areas in the South, particularly those along the Gulf Coast from Texas through Alabama. The stubborn storms will be slow-moving, dropping inches of rain and the possibility of flash flooding.
(FOX Weather)
Wintry weather lingers in the Northeast
After bringing ice and snow to areas of the Northeast on Tuesday, more snow and rain are in store for parts of the region on Wednesday.
Winter weather alerts are in effect for portions of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine through Thursday.
(FOX Weather)
The warmth expands
Some 220 million people across the country will feel above-average temperatures on Wednesday, a drastic change from last week's bitter cold.
(FOX Weather)
See it: Gator seen breathing through frozen pond
An alligator was spotted under a frozen pond in North Carolina with only its nostrils breaking the surface. Officials say the animal was in a state of brumation, a state of dormancy that alligators and other cold-blooded reptiles experience when temperatures drop.
Before you go
Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.
- Full Wolf Moon: When to see it light up the night sky this week
- Arctic blast freezes New Jersey waterfall befitting scenes from 'Frozen'
- Rescue 'Frisbee' toss saves man trapped in San Diego flash flood
Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.
It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.