Arctic blast freezes New Jersey waterfall befitting scenes from 'Frozen'

PATERSON, N.J. – What do you get when you mix a wobbling polar vortex with the second-largest waterfall in the Northeast? You get a winter wonderland that looks otherworldly.

The recent arctic blast kept many in the New York Metropolitan area inside, sheltering from highs below freezing and lows in the teens. The wind chill felt below zero. But take a look at what the heartier got to see.

The scene at New Jersey's Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park looked more like another planet or a polar movie set. Spray from the falls accumulated on every surface, from lamps to railings to benches, forming crazy ice sculptures.

The actual falls looked more like hoodoos seen at Bryce Canyon National Park, but the frosty, "Frozen" variety. Other features looked like drip sand castles or melting wax figurines.

Visitors used to seeing the falls flowing, marveled at the frozen-in-time beauty of the formerly falling water. Take a look at pictures of a mild Jan. 2023 compared to Sunday, Jan. 2024.

Last year, there were only a few icicles on railings and rocks; the water flowed. Last week, all movement was suspended.

Everywhere, visitors were taking pictures: selfies, portraits, snapshots. Some had to take turns in front of the larger ice formations.

The winter wonderland was short-lived, though. High temperatures have pushed above freezing in the past day. Even low temperatures will head into the 40s as the weather pattern changes, and New Jersey heads back to average, then well-above-average temperatures.

This was the live webcam on Tuesday afternoon. The ice is already a melted memory.

