Massive ode to ice transforms into dazzling winter wonderland of color at night

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
Annual festival shows brilliant tribute to ice and color

HARBIN, China – A spectacular annual tribute to winter and frozen water has once again attracted thousands to Harbin, China for the 25th Ice and Snow World.

Covering over 8 million square feet with towering sculptures of ice, the event boasts it’s one of the world’s leading theme parks featuring ice and snow sculptures.

The park is open from around Dec. 20 into late February.

Harbin sits in northeastern China, at roughly the same latitude as Portland, Oregon but has a much more wintry climate conducive to sustaining massive ice sculptures. High temperatures this week have struggled to reach above 0 degrees F with lows dropping as low as -24. 

