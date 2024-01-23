Northeast up next for wintry mix of freezing rain, snow Tuesday

It was a slow start to the morning for millions of people in the Midwest on Tuesday due to a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow, but the system is now on the move, and its winter weather impacts are now being seen in the Northeast and New England.

A three-hour radar loop showing snow (blue), ice (pink) and rain (green) in the Midwest and Northeast.

(FOX Weather)



The National Weather Service (NWS) says that the resurgence of warm air and moisture pushing north and east over retreating cold air is leading to an area of freezing rain in the Northeast and New England that will continue during the day on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

The cold air, however, may still be deep enough that some accumulating snow could fall as well, especially in areas in the eastern Great Lakes and into New York and New England.

Forecast snow totals through Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Accumulations, though, won't amount to much. Most areas that do see snow will likely pick up less than an inch, but areas of New York state, as well as northern New England, could pick up a few inches of snow through the middle of the week.

Possible ice accretions through Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Snow isn’t the only concern in the region, however.

The NWS says that in areas where freezing rain will fall, as much as 0.10 inches of ice accretion is possible.

That will lead to some locally hazardous driving conditions, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued across the region.

Winter weather alerts currently in effect.

(FOX Weather)



The bulk of the alerts are in effect across the Northeast and New England and include cities such as Buffalo, Syracuse, Binghamton and Albany in New York, Danbury in Connecticut and Pittsfield in Massachusetts.

The entire state of Vermont is also included in the Winter Weather Advisory.

Forecast rain totals in the Northeast through Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



The advisories last until Wednesday morning in New York, but linger into Thursday in inland New England. But while the wintry mix eventually changes to rain, dry weather remains elusive for parts of the mid-Atlantic, Northeast and New England.

"The moisture will continue to stream in," FOX Weather Meteorologist Stephen Morgan said. "And, we hate to do this to you, but by Wednesday and Thursday, the rain continues."

Most areas will see up to an inch of rain, but some areas could see locally higher rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches across portions of Pennsylvania, New York and southern Connecticut.