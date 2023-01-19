The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Winter storms bringing snow to Northeast this weekend

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

2 winter storms bringing snow to Northeast this weekend

The first of two winter storms impacting the Northeast this weekend is bringing snow to interior portions of the Northeast today, while rain is possible near the coast. A second storm is forecast to arrive by Sunday, bringing with it even better chances for snow in the interior.

Snowfall forecast in the Northeast between Sunday and Monday.

The Northeast has been largely snow-free so far this winter. New York City has yet to see its first measurable snowfall and is closing in on the record for its latest first snow.

Things to know

Rest of winter looks mild for East, South

The latest three-month outlook from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) is out, and you’re out of luck if you’re a fan of the cold, it seems. According to the CPC, warmer-than-average temperatures are likely from February through April across the southern U.S. and along much of the East Coast. If you want cold, head to the Northwest.

