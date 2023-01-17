The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Winter storm, severe weather impact much of US today

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Major winter storm could snarl travel in Denver as heavy snow buries central Plains, Upper Midwest

Heavy snow arrived in the Denver metro area overnight as a major winter storm sweeps from the Rockies through the central Plains on Wednesday and eventually into the Upper Midwest on Thursday. As of early Wednesday, nearly 5 inches of snow had already piled up at Denver International Airport, and the FOX Forecast Center said another 3 to 7 inches is on the way for the Mile High City, resulting in storm totals of 8 to 12 inches.

Significant travel impacts are expected along the Front Range Urban Corridor in northeastern Colorado, especially during the Wednesday morning commute. The heavy snow is expected to move into Nebraska Wednesday afternoon before sliding into Iowa Wednesday evening. Winter Storm warnings are in effect for these areas due to the threat of heavy snow creating very dangerous travel conditions.

Winter weather alerts in effect Jan. 18, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Things to know

More severe weather targets storm-weary South

Parts of the southern U.S. are under the threat of severe storms once again. Wednesday’s highest risk covers an area from far eastern Texas north to the boot heel of Missouri and far western Kentucky. All modes of severe weather, including tornadoes, are possible beginning this afternoon, though damaging winds are the primary threat with any severe storms that develop. Flooding is also possible with any slow-moving storms.

This region has been pummeled by Mother Nature twice already this month. The most recent tornado outbreak killed nearly 10 people from Alabama to Georgia, including five members of the same family.

Severe weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



