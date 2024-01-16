The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Another storm set to bring widespread snow to US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday. Jan. 17, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Another ice storm hits Oregon as state recovers from earlier one

After a deadly winter storm hit the Northwest over the weekend and left thousands without power, another ice storm has smacked Oregon with the state’s largest city, Portland, in the crosshairs. The weather should improve Wednesday.

The ice forecast for the Pacific Northwest.

(FOX Weather)



30 states could see snow as storm moves east

About 30 states are expected to see snow from the Northwest storm as it traverses the country this week. The storm will generally be confined to the northern tier of the country, but snow could fall as far south as Tennessee, which has already seen plenty of it.

Second cold snap headed for US

Millions of Americans are still experiencing the coldest air so far this winter. While some will begin to thaw Wednesday, another shot of cold air is headed into the nation’s heartland as the weekend approaches.

Potential record lows for Jan. 17, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Rescuers leaped into a frozen pond in Utah to save a water-loving dog named Bob that fell in.

