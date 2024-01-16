Hawaii's Kona Airport runway cracked by recent heavy rains, cancelling flights

KONA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, HI – Flights to and from Hawaii's Kona International Airport were canceled on Monday evening after a large crack in the runway caused by recent heavy rains required emergency repairs.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said it plans to reconstruct the entire 11,000-foot runway at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole this year after cracks developed in the runway. However, recent rains have accelerated pavement degradation, according to the HDOT.

The Kona, Hawaii weather station has received about 1.5 inches of rain since Jan. 1, with 1.03 inches falling on Jan. 9, according to the National Weather Service office in Honolulu.

HDOT shut down the runway at Kona Airport on Monday to assess the cracks and determine what areas needed to be immediately resurfaced.

After the State of Hawaii closed the runway at Kona International Airport, Hawaii Airlines canceled remaining flights to and from Kona for Monday evening. Travel waivers are available for guests flying to and from KOA on Monday and Tuesday.



The runway remained closed through Monday night after contractors reported it was "not possible to operate around the damaged section of runway," according to HDOT.

While repairing a 10-foot by 10-foot section of the runway, crews found another area needing immediate repair.

Runway repairs were completed by sunrise on Tuesday morning in time for passenger flights to resume at 6 a.m., according to HDOT.

More wind, high surf for Hawaii

Last week, a cold front brought heavy rain across Hawaii, causing the NWS to issue flood alerts throughout the islands.

Another approaching cold front from the west will increase winds across the Big Island and Maui through Wednesday, prompting a High Wind Warning. Southwest winds will increase to between 20 and 30 mph with gusts over 50 mph into Wednesday evening.

The NWS issued a Wind Advisory for Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, and lower elevations on Maui and the Big Island through Tuesday night.

High Surf Warnings are in place through Wednesday evening for north-facing shores.