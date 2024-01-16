Wyoming skier killed in weekend avalanche as dangerous conditions remain across western US

TETON COUNTY, Wyo. – Another deadly avalanche has been reported after a series of winter storms dumped feet of new snow across the mountain ranges in the western U.S., and dangerous conditions are expected to remain through at least the rest of the week.

According to Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR) in Wyoming, emergency crews responded to numerous calls over the past several days reporting avalanches across the region.

Two calls on Sunday reported avalanches on Teton Pass, but after investigating the calls, it was determined that no one had been buried.

However, TCSAR said they were alerted to an avalanche with a known burial in Prater Canyon around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, including a TCSAR helicopter, and were able to get two skiers out of the backcountry.

One of those skiers, who hasn’t been identified, did not survive the avalanche.

"Our team extends its most sincere condolences to the friends and family of the deceased skier," TCSAR said in a Facebook post.

This is now the third death associated with an avalanche so far this year in the western U.S.

One man was killed, and two others were rescued after an avalanche last week near Stevens Peak in northern Idaho .

Located in Shoshone County, Stevens Peak recently received heavy snow and experienced powerful winds, which created conditions ripe for avalanches.

Another skier was killed at Palisades Tahoe ski resort in Olympic Valley in California last Wednesday after an avalanche occurred just after the resort opened for the day .

Palisades Tahoe officials said an avalanche happened at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. It was the first day the area for experienced skiers was open for the season.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said two people were buried during the avalanche; one person was killed, and another person was injured. Two other people were caught in the slide but did not suffer injuries.

Avalanche Warnings issued for Colorado Rockies

A graphic showing current Avalance Warnings in effect.

Avalanche Warnings remain in effect across portions of the Colorado Rockies through at least Tuesday.

"Heavy snow and strong winds have created very dangerous avalanche conditions," the National Weather Service warned. "Large and dangerous avalanches will be very easy to trigger. Avalanches will run naturally."

The NWS said travel in the backcountry avalanche terrain is not recommended, and it’s also advised to avoid travel on and under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.

The Avalanche Warnings include those hoping to get outdoors and ski in areas surrounding Steamboat Springs, Meeker, Vail, Estes Park, Fairplay and Crested Butte in Colorado.

Avalanche danger remains high across western US

A graphic showing the avalanche danger in the western U.S.

Because of the snow and other winter conditions, the avalanche danger remains high across the western U.S.

According to avalanche.org , there is a moderate avalanche danger across the Cascades in the Pacific Northwest . Conditions vary between moderate and considerable across the Sierra Nevada Mountains in California .