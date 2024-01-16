Photos: Nashville sees record snowfall as Music City turned into winter wonderland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Photos taken around Nashville show how much snow covered many Tennessee neighborhoods and roadways this week.

About 7.6 inches of snow fell in Nashville between Sunday and Monday, breaking the daily snowfall record for Jan. 15.

The image below captures a scene of a slick Broadway in downtown Nashville. On the left side of the street is Bridgestone Arena, the primary venue for Nashville Predators hockey games, concerts and other events.

Leading out of downtown, the roads weren't much clearer, as seen with this snow-covered incline in southeast Nashville.

The interstates only fared marginally better as the snow became a light brown slush. In the gallery below, motorists, from semi-truck drivers to drivers of sedans, attempted to traverse the slick roadways.

While the snow made driving a headache for motorists, it created much merriment for locals. Some of whom were seen taking sleds down a snowy neighborhood road.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, Nashville is expected to see lows dipping into the single digits over the next few days. With snow on the ground, this may create hazardous conditions for travelers.