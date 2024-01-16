Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Photos: Nashville sees record snowfall as Music City turned into winter wonderland

About 7.6 inches of snow fell on Nashville between Sunday and Monday, breaking the daily snowfall record for Jan. 15.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
More than 7.5 inches of snow fell on Music City between Sunday and Monday, which is more snow than what the Tennessee capital typically sees in an entire winter.  FOX Weather Correspondent Nicole Valdes reports. Jan. 16, 2024. 03:27

Nashville sees snowiest day in two years

More than 7.5 inches of snow fell on Music City between Sunday and Monday, which is more snow than what the Tennessee capital typically sees in an entire winter.  FOX Weather Correspondent Nicole Valdes reports. Jan. 16, 2024.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Photos taken around Nashville show how much snow covered many Tennessee neighborhoods and roadways this week.

About 7.6 inches of snow fell in Nashville between Sunday and Monday, breaking the daily snowfall record for Jan. 15.

The image below captures a scene of a slick Broadway in downtown Nashville. On the left side of the street is Bridgestone Arena, the primary venue for Nashville Predators hockey games, concerts and other events.

Snowfall in Nashville. Jan. 15-16, 2024.

Snowfall in Nashville. Jan. 15-16, 2024.

(Metropolitan Nashville Police Department / FOX Weather)

Leading out of downtown, the roads weren't much clearer, as seen with this snow-covered incline in southeast Nashville.

WINTER STORM TURNS DEADLY IN ARKANSAS, MISSISSIPPI AS NASHVILLE PICKS UP ENTIRE SEASON'S WORTH OF SNOW

Snowfall in Nashville. Jan. 15-16, 2024.

Snowfall on Murfreesboro Pike in southeast Nashville. Jan. 15-16, 2024.

(Metropolitan Nashville Police Department / FOX Weather)

The interstates only fared marginally better as the snow became a light brown slush. In the gallery below, motorists, from semi-truck drivers to drivers of sedans, attempted to traverse the slick roadways.

  • Snowfall in Nashville. Jan. 15-16, 2024.
    Image 1 of 4

    Snowfall in Nashville. Jan. 15-16, 2024. (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

  • Snowfall in Nashville. Jan. 15-16, 2024.
    Image 2 of 4

    Snowfall in Nashville. Jan. 15-16, 2024. (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

  • Snowfall in Nashville. Jan. 15-16, 2024.
    Image 3 of 4

    Snowfall in Nashville. Jan. 15-16, 2024. (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

  • Snowfall in Nashville. Jan. 15-16, 2024.
    Image 4 of 4

    Snowfall in Nashville. Jan. 15-16, 2024. (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

While the snow made driving a headache for motorists, it created much merriment for locals. Some of whom were seen taking sleds down a snowy neighborhood road.

Snowfall in Nashville. Jan. 15-16, 2024.

Snowfall in Nashville. Jan. 15-16, 2024.

(Metropolitan Nashville Police Department / FOX Weather)

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

According to the FOX Forecast Center, Nashville is expected to see lows dipping into the single digits over the next few days. With snow on the ground, this may create hazardous conditions for travelers.

Tags
Loading...