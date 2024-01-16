'Bob the dog' rescued after plunging into Utah frozen pond

WEST POINT, Utah – A lucky dog named "Bob" required rescuing by the local fire department after taking a dip in a frozen pond in West Point, Utah.

"Bob the dog loves the water, but the ice shelf prevented him from being able to get out after his polar plunge," the fire district Facebook post read.

A video shared by the West Point Fire District shows a firefighter named Logan wearing a water rescue suit as he crawls toward the pup in need. Bob didn't seem so sure about his rescuer and grew cantankerous as the firefighter dressed in a giant puffy suit neared the pond.

"His name is Bob!" One of his owners can be heard in the video as they tell him, "Don't worry, buddy, he's coming to save you."

According to the fire department, the video doesn't show the rest of the fire crew on the bank holding onto the rope to make sure both Bob and Logan made it out of the pond safely.

After Logan grabbed the splashing and barking Bob and pushed him onto the ice shelf, the dog ran to freedom, shaking off his wet coat.

"Please be safe with your pets and children as ice conditions are still not as safe as we’d like them to be," the North Davis Fire District said.

West Point is a suburb north of Salt Lake City, where the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through Thursday morning. The area is forecast to see between 3 and 7 inches of additional snow.