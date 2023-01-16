The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Pair of storms to impact millions across America

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe storms, flooding, ice and snow to impact much of US this week

Back-to-back systems will bring dangerous weather to a large portion of the country this week. The first is a system moving across the Midwest and Northeast through Tuesday night, which is producing rain and snow along the way. The second system is more concerning because of its strength. It will likely bring more severe storms and flooding to the South by Wednesday, and a winter storm to the Plains.

Things to know

California starting to dry out this week

After relentless storms have dumped feet of rain on California since the end of December, the state will finally get some time to dry out. More than 40 inches of rain has fallen in some places, which has led to widespread flooding and reports of washed-out roads and landslides. One woman had to be rescued from a tree she had climbed to escape floodwaters.

Photographer captures ‘sunbow’

Add a "sunbow" to the list of wild weather happening in California amid the atmospheric river storms that have pummeled the state over the past month. A photographer captured the sight in San Diego, which is a rainbow that forms around the sun.

Bonus reads

