The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Pair of storms to impact millions across America

Start your day with the latest weather news – Two storms moving across the U.S. will bring threats of severe storms, flooding, ice and snow to a large swath of the country this week.

By Aaron Barker
Severe storms, with a potential severe weather outbreak, will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening from Houston to Jackson, MS. 04:36

Another severe weather threat, including tornadoes, eyes South on Wednesday

Severe storms, with a potential severe weather outbreak, will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening from Houston to Jackson, MS.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe storms, flooding, ice and snow to impact much of US this week

Back-to-back systems will bring dangerous weather to a large portion of the country this week. The first is a system moving across the Midwest and Northeast through Tuesday night, which is producing rain and snow along the way. The second system is more concerning because of its strength. It will likely bring more severe storms and flooding to the South by Wednesday, and a winter storm to the Plains.

The setup for severe weather this week

The setup for severe weather as back-to-back storms sweep across the central and eastern U.S. this week.

(FOX Weather)

Things to know

California starting to dry out this week

After relentless storms have dumped feet of rain on California since the end of December, the state will finally get some time to dry out. More than 40 inches of rain has fallen in some places, which has led to widespread flooding and reports of washed-out roads and landslides. One woman had to be rescued from a tree she had climbed to escape floodwaters.

Watch: Woman rescued after climbing tree to escape fast moving floodwaters in California

Photographer captures ‘sunbow’

Add a "sunbow" to the list of wild weather happening in California amid the atmospheric river storms that have pummeled the state over the past month. A photographer captured the sight in San Diego, which is a rainbow that forms around the sun.

A halo or "sunbow" over San Diego on Jan. 13, 2023.

(Shawn White via Storyful)

Bonus reads

