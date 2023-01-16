Search

The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

'Full sunbow': Photographer captures rainbow around the sun

The weather phenomenon known as a halo can appear as a white ring or, in this case, have multiple colors giving off a rainbow or 'sunbow' effect.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
A San Diego-based photographer 01:10

Photographer captures halo 'sunbow' over San Diego

A San Diego-based photographer

SAN DIEGO – A California-based photographer shared the moment he saw a full rainbow of light around the sun, calling it a "sunbow."

Shawn White, of San Diego, said he "had to share the phenomenon with everyone" when he captured the "full sunbow" event on Jan. 13.

WHAT IS A SUN DOG?

Sunlight can form all kinds of unique shapes depending on the weather and the light at the time, including sun dogs, sun pillars and halos.

A halo or "sunbow" over San Diego on Jan. 13, 2023.

A halo or "sunbow" over San Diego on Jan. 13, 2023.

(Shawn White via Storyful)

According to National Center for Atmospheric Research scientist Michael Kavulich, this rainbow-around-the-sun phenomenon known as a "halo" is created by ice crystals and light refraction, which changes the direction of a wave of light.

The ring of light forms around the sun or the moon when light refracts off ice crystals within a thin layer of cirrus clouds, according to the National Weather Service.

A 22-degree halo, sun dogs and tangent arcs put on a spectacular display over Seattle's Space Needle on May 22, 2022.

(Amit Gupta / @guptamit13)

The most common type of "sunbow" is the 22-degree halo, according to the World Meteorological Organization. The 22-degree halo appears as a luminous ring of a 22-degree radius with the sun or moon at its center. 

Halos can appear as a white ring or, in this case, have multiple colors such as red or violet giving off a rainbow or "sunbow" effect.

Tags
Loading.