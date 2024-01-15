The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Northeast snow threatens commutes on I-95 in New York, Philadelphia

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Northeast snowless streaks end as snow slows morning commute along I-95 corridor

After nearly two years without an inch of snow in a single day, Philadelphia and Baltimore have finally ended their record snowless streaks after accumulating snow blanketed the Interstate 95 corridor overnight Monday and into early Tuesday morning.

Philadelphia's record snowless streak has ended after 715 days without at least 1 inch of snow in a single day.

Baltimore's record snowless streak has ended after 716 days without at least 1 inch of snow in a single day.

New York City had not yet received an inch as of the pre-dawn hours on Tuesday, but the Big Apple could also end its 700-day snowless streak as winter weather continues to overspread the Northeast.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued across the region as 2-5 inches of snow is expected to create slick travel for the morning and evening commutes.

Winter weather alerts in effect on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

Deadly arctic blast prompts wind chill alerts from Canadian border to Gulf Coast

Bitterly cold air continues to move south out of Canada, taking over much of the U.S. as far south as the Gulf Coast. This arctic blast is sending temperatures as much as 40-50 degrees below average for millions of Americans. Nearly half the country is under some form of wind chill alert, stretching from the U.S.-Canada border to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The dangerous cold makes frostbite and hypothermia serious threats for anyone caught in the elements. According to a report from FOX 12 in Portland, Oregon, at least two people have already died from a cold-related illness. According to the report, a man was found dead in east/northeast Portland on Friday, and a second man was found dead in northwest Portland on Saturday. FOX 6 in Milwaukee reported that three other cold-weather deaths occurred in the Milwaukee area over the weekend.

Wind chill alerts in effect through Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.

Winter storm turns deadly in Arkansas, Mississippi as South struggles with snow, ice

The combination of cold air from an arctic front and developing moisture from the country’s southern jet stream resulted in a significant winter weather event from Texas through the Appalachian Mountains over the last few days. Lingering snow and ice could still create slick roads and cause travel issues in parts of the Southeast on Tuesday before the system moves out of the region later in the day.

At least two deaths have been reported from this winter storm – one in Arkansas on Sunday afternoon and another in Mississippi on Sunday night. Both deaths were the result of weather-related crashes.

Winter weather alerts in effect on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

A tornado was spotted crossing I-95 between Port St. Lucie and Palm City in Florida on Monday. One driver caught the twister in their car's rearview mirror.

