The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Blizzard batters Midwest while storms rip through South

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Midwest smacked by another winter storm

Heavy snow and gusty winds are creating a blizzard in parts of the Midwest. Iowa appears to be in the crosshairs of the storm as a Blizzard Warning covers much of the state. However, snow is expected Friday from Kansas to Michigan.

Winter weather alerts cover much of the Plains and Midwest.

(FOX Weather)



South dealt another blow from severe weather

The warm side of the storm that created the blizzard in the Midwest brought severe thunderstorms to parts of the South overnight. Those storms are expected to march east during the day, expanding the threat of severe weather as it does. Some of these same areas were hit by deadly tornadoes earlier this week.

The severe weather outlook for the Southeast.

(FOX Weather)



Arctic blast begins invasion of US

The coldest air so far this winter has begun moving into the U.S., with below-zero temperatures already being reported. The arctic front will move south through the weekend, eventually bringing freezing weather to the northern Gulf Coast by early next week. Wind chill alerts have been issued as far south as Texas, and that area will likely expand.

Wind chill alerts have been issued for much of the central U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this

Video shows the EF-2 tornado that ripped through the town of Bamberg in South Carolina on Tuesday.

Before you go

Here are a few other stories making headlines.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.