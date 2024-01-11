Illegal snake's quick killing in Hawaii highlights state's efforts to protect ecosystem

MOLOKAI, Hawaii – They don't mess with snakes in Hawaii. A recent slithery discovery and its prompt killing shows exactly why.

The live snake was discovered in a shipping container from California on Monday morning while it was being unloaded at a hardware store in Kaunakakai, Molokai.

Upon being quickly alerted, police in Maui County arrived and shot the snake using a pellet gun, according to state officials. The snake measured about 20 inches long.

Staff from the Molokai Invasive Species Committee held the dead snake at the hardware store until state inspectors arrived at the island.

"In Hawaii, snakes are illegal to possess, have no natural predators, and pose a serious threat to Hawaii’s unique ecosystem as they compete with native animal populations for food and habitat," the Hawaii Department of Agriculture said in a statement following the serpent's encounter.

No other snakes or evidence of their presence were found during the search of two pallets where the snake was discovered, as well as the warehouse and three other hardware stores on the island, according to officials.

Gopher snakes are found in North America and can grow up to 7 feet. Their diet includes small rodents, rabbits, lizards, birds and eggs, which they kill by constriction.

If you are caught possessing or transporting illegal animals (like snakes) in Hawaii, you could be charged with a Class C felony. According to state law, the serious offense could result in a $200,000 fine and up to three years in prison.