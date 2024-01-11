Video shows tornado tearing through South Carolina town's main street

BAMBERG, S.C. – Terror reigned on Main Highway in Bamberg, South Carolina, on Tuesday as an EF-2 tornado ripped through the town, and it was all caught on camera.

At 2:46 p.m., a surveillance camera recorded waves of heavy rain pounding the business-lined street. The video showed the wind picking up, launching parts of buildings down the road as the twister approached.

Cars driving on the road swerved around some of the shingles and panels. Rain came down harder, evidenced by the reduced visibility. Storm clouds darkened the skies enough that the streetlights came on.

The wind proved too much and knocked out the power just seconds later. Cars stopped, apparently identifying the weather threat ahead. The line quickly moved on as larger chunks of debris came down.

The cars and buildings were swallowed by the windswept rain. Drops started accumulating on the camera lens and made it tough to see the brick facade and second floor of a building on the left side of the video collapse and crumble. That was followed by parts of the neighbors' second stories.

It takes a few moments for the raindrops to drip off the camera. As it does, the devastation is clear.

The Bamberg County Government released a statement saying at least four businesses were damaged, and no one was hurt.

Most of the block appeared to be reduced to the first floor. Plate glass windows blew out, and what appeared to be parts of the ceiling were exposed.

A survey team from the National Weather Service office in Columbia, South Carolina, concluded the tornado had maximum winds of 125 mph. It was on the ground for a little more than 2 miles for just 2 minutes and cut a path 500 yards wide.

After two days, engineers determined that the downtown area was still not safe enough, so it remained closed.

"I'm broken hearted," said Bamberg Mayor Nancy Foster during a press conference. "The downtown area is my passion. It is difficult to see buildings that have existed since the late 1800s destroyed."

At the end of the press conference, City Councilman Corey Ramsey pointed out a rainbow over the ruins.

"This may be a gloomy day in Bamburg, but there is still hope," he said.

"We will stand tall in Bamberg County, making this perhaps our finest hour," Ramsey added. "It is still a great day in Bamberg."

Tornadoes spawned by the same system and winds from severe thunderstorms killed four people across Florida, Alabama and Georgia.