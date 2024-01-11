Search
Man survives strongest January tornado in Florida history: 'Like nothing I've ever seen'

The tornado was the first EF-3 or F-3 twister to hit the Sunshine State in January, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

By Angeli Gabriel
Will West witnessed the tornado in Panama City Beach, Florida during a severe weather outbreak. West described the tornado as "just a beast," adding it ripped his home doors off.

Will West witnessed the tornado in Panama City Beach, Florida during a severe weather outbreak. West described the tornado as "just a beast," adding it ripped his home doors off. 

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – Panama City Beach resident Will West spoke to FOX Weather about when a tornado swept through his neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

With wind speeds measuring between 136 and 165 mph, the tornado was given a preliminary rating of EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

Photos show extensive damage after a likely tornado in Panama City, Florida, on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Photos show extensive damage after a likely tornado in Panama City, Florida, on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2024. Panama City is about 10 miles away from Panama City Beach, where West lives.

(Mike's Weather Page / X / FOX Weather)

West first heard the tornado when he returned home after taking his dog out.

"Sounded like a train coming through," he noted. "My first thought was there was a train coming through nearby, and I realized that there's no tracks near me."

SUSPECTED TORNADOES IN FLORIDA PANHANDLE RIP APART MARINA, HOMES DURING SEVERE WEATHER

The door of his condo was then ripped open, and West ran to his back deck to see the twister.

"The speed of it, the size of it was like nothing I've ever seen," West said to FOX Weather meteorologist Stephen Morgan.

After the storm passed, West said he left his home to help those in need.

Aftermath of tornado in Panama City Beach, Florida. Jan. 9, 2024.

(Will West / Facebook / FOX Weather)

The tornado West experienced was the strongest January tornado on record in Florida, according to the FOX Forecast Center. It was also the first EF-3 or F-3 twister to hit the Sunshine State in January.

The twister was one of 19 confirmed tornadoes that have touched down since Monday, according to Morgan. Most of them struck on Tuesday.

Another storm system is poised to strike Florida on Friday, as thunderstorms begin sweeping through the Southeast starting late Thursday night and lasting through the weekend.

