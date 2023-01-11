The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Deadly California storms take brief break but more are on the way

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

California braces for more storms

Thursday is expected to be a mostly dry day across most of California, but rain is expected to return on Friday as the seemingly never-ending run of atmospheric river storms aims for the Golden State.

Heavy rain and flooding have plagued California all week, and while most of the state will get a break on Thursday, more storms are expected this weekend and into next week.

Heavy rain and a renewed flood threat will return as another atmospheric river storm sends tropical moisture toward the state on Saturday.

High winds will also return, and that will likely topple trees in the saturated soil.

More power outages are also likely during the quick-hitting storm.

Scattered showers will return on Sunday before another storm moves into the state Monday and Tuesday.

Atlanta, Southeast face severe weather threat Thursday

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a severe weather threat in the Southeast, including the Atlanta metro, on Thursday.

An initial round of severe storms is expected Thursday morning in parts of Kentucky and far southern Indiana, where damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible.

But according to the FOX Forecast Center, Thursday afternoon and evening will have the greatest risk of severe weather as a cold front sweeps eastward across the Southeast.

Central and eastern Alabama and central and northern Georgia, including the Atlanta metro area, will face the highest threat of severe thunderstorms. However, the risk of severe weather will also extend into other portions of the Southeast and Tennessee Valley.

Several damaging wind gusts are likely, though large hail and at least a few tornadoes are also possible.

Flight delays from FAA system outage may continue due to severe weather in South

A major system outage at the Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday led to a nationwide ground stop that delayed thousands of flights across the country.

The last time the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop was during the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

And while normal flight operations resumed around 9 a.m. EST, delays continued throughout the day.

These delays will likely have a ripple effect across the country into Thursday due to the risk of severe weather in the Southeast.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), the world's busiest airport, is included in the severe weather risk on Thursday.

Weather, and other issues, can have a major effect on air travel. Because of the nation's geography, major cities such as Boston and Miami can have a beautiful sunny day, yet storms hundreds of miles away, like in Atlanta, can block air routes, keeping planes trapped as if they were on an island.

