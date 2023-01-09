Search

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: California braces for another onslaught of atmospheric river storms

Start your day with the latest weather news – Another atmospheric river storm is going to slam California today after another storm brought torrential rain and flash flooding to the state Monday. And more storms are expected this week.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Next wave of atmospheric river to dump heavy rain across Southern California

Another storm system will crash onshore Tuesday morning and it will bring a different feel to the weather than that which occurred on Monday. Whereas Monday saw an intense narrow feed of flooding rain, Tuesday's rain will be more showery in nature. 

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

The hits keep coming: Another atmospheric river storm to slam California Tuesday

A dire situation unfolded in California on Monday when another powerful atmospheric river storm brought torrential rain that led to life-threatening flash flooding.

More than 15 inches of rain has been recorded in the mountains of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, with the Santa Barbara airport reporting its fourth-wettest day on record with 4.22 inches.

At least four rivers rose to record levels, and residents of several communities were forced to evacuate their homes

Another storm system will crash ashore Tuesday, but it won't be as intense as what the state experienced Monday, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Tuesday's rain will be more showery in nature, but a new threat will emerge – the chance of severe thunderstorms with small hail, damaging wind gusts, waterspouts and even the possibility of a brief tornado.

Watch a landslide: Boulders tumble down on a California freeway

A California Highway Patrol officer caught this rockslide in progress on SR-168 in Fresno County. "Avoid travel," the CHP advises. (Credit: @ChpFresno/ Twitter)

How to track California's atmospheric river storms

Torrential rain, life-threatening flooding, damaging wind gusts and power outages have all been reported because of the latest powerful atmospheric river storm that has been slamming California. There's also the risk of severe thunderstorms during this event, and there's a low chance for a brief tornado in Southern California – something that hasn't happened in several years.

The FOX Forecast Center has several graphics showing where the storm is currently located, as well as information on current power outages, flood alerts and expected rainfall totals through the middle of the week.

Here's where you can take a look at the latest data as the storm makes its way across California.

California is expected to see more atmospheric river events this week.

(FOX Weather)

Once-in-a-lifetime comet sighting

Astronomers discovered a new comet just in time for its closest approach to Earth in early 2023. However, after this encounter, comet C/2022 E3 won't be coming by Earth for a very long time. 

And this celestial sighting is a bit like space-speed dating. It was only recently discovered and will be gone before we know it.

Here's what we can expect to see from the comet and the best ways you can catch a glimpse.

Five images taken by the Zwicky Transient Facility at Caltech show Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) moving.

Five images taken by the  Zwicky Transient Facility at Caltech show Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) moving. (Image credit:  Zwicky Transient Facility/National Science Foundation)

Bonus Reads:

