The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: California braces for another onslaught of atmospheric river storms

The hits keep coming: Another atmospheric river storm to slam California Tuesday

A dire situation unfolded in California on Monday when another powerful atmospheric river storm brought torrential rain that led to life-threatening flash flooding.

More than 15 inches of rain has been recorded in the mountains of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, with the Santa Barbara airport reporting its fourth-wettest day on record with 4.22 inches.

At least four rivers rose to record levels, and residents of several communities were forced to evacuate their homes.

Another storm system will crash ashore Tuesday, but it won't be as intense as what the state experienced Monday, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Tuesday's rain will be more showery in nature, but a new threat will emerge – the chance of severe thunderstorms with small hail, damaging wind gusts, waterspouts and even the possibility of a brief tornado.

How to track California's atmospheric river storms

Torrential rain, life-threatening flooding, damaging wind gusts and power outages have all been reported because of the latest powerful atmospheric river storm that has been slamming California. There's also the risk of severe thunderstorms during this event, and there's a low chance for a brief tornado in Southern California – something that hasn't happened in several years.

The FOX Forecast Center has several graphics showing where the storm is currently located, as well as information on current power outages, flood alerts and expected rainfall totals through the middle of the week.

Here's where you can take a look at the latest data as the storm makes its way across California.

Once-in-a-lifetime comet sighting

Astronomers discovered a new comet just in time for its closest approach to Earth in early 2023. However, after this encounter, comet C/2022 E3 won't be coming by Earth for a very long time.

And this celestial sighting is a bit like space-speed dating. It was only recently discovered and will be gone before we know it.

Here's what we can expect to see from the comet and the best ways you can catch a glimpse.

