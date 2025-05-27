Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: First tropical storm of 2025 expected while South blasted by hail, wind

Top weather news for Tuesday, May 27, 2025: Odds are high that the Northern Hemisphere will see its first tropical storm of 2025 this week. Meanwhile, a stormy pattern remains across the South after Texas was rocked by hail over the holiday weekend.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Weather in America: May 27, 2025

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Invest 90-E expected to become Tropical Storm Alvin off Mexico's coast this week

A tropical depression is expected to form off the coast of Mexico this week and would be named Alvin if it strengthens into a tropical storm, the first of the season in either the Eastern Pacific or Atlantic basins.

The National Hurricane Center designated the area as Invest 90-E on Monday. An invest is a term used to indicate an area under increased scrutiny by forecasters for the potential of tropical development.

This graphic shows development chances for an area to watch in the Eastern Pacific.

This graphic shows development chances for an area to watch in the Eastern Pacific.

(FOX Weather)

Memorial Day storms blast Texas with baseball-sized hail, hurricane-force wind gusts knocking out power

Rounds of severe weather barreled across communities from the Plains to the Southeast on Monday, slowing travel back home after the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The powerful storms in Texas reportedly produced baseball-sized hail in some areas while hurricane-force wind gusts snapped trees like twigs, damaged property and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of utility customers.

  • Giant hailstone falls near Afton, Texas, on Sunday evening.
    Image 1 of 5

    Giant hailstone falls near Afton, Texas, on Sunday evening.  (Atmospheric Chaos)

  • This image shows damage after a tree fell onto a home in Harris County, Texas, on May 27, 2025.
    Image 2 of 5

    This image shows damage after a tree fell onto a home in Harris County, Texas, on May 27, 2025. (Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4/X)

  • This image shows damage after a tree fell onto a home in Harris County, Texas, on May 27, 2025.
    Image 3 of 5

    This image shows damage after a tree fell onto a home in Harris County, Texas, on May 27, 2025. (Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4/X)

  • This image shows damage after a tree fell onto a home in Harris County, Texas, on May 27, 2025.
    Image 4 of 5

    This image shows damage after a tree fell onto a home in Harris County, Texas, on May 27, 2025. (Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4/X)

  • Giant hailstone falls near Afton, Texas, on Sunday evening.
    Image 5 of 5

    Giant hailstone falls near Afton, Texas, on Sunday evening.  (Atmospheric Chaos)

Severe storms linger in South as Texas faces large hail threat on Tuesday

Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday from parts of the southern Plains through the Southeast

If enough heating occurs during the day, a few stronger storms could form, especially where the atmosphere becomes most unstable. In these areas, isolated hail and strong wind gusts will be possible. Hail larger than 2 inches in diameter is most likely across Central and West Texas.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat for Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat for Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

(FOX Weather)

Watch this: Hawaii's Kilauea volcano shoots lava 1,000 feet into the air during latest eruptive episode

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano roared to life once again on Sunday and sent lava shooting about 1,000 feet into the air in a spectacular display that was captured on video.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) said the 23rd eruptive episode began around 4:15 p.m. local time when sustained lava fountains began erupting from the north vent and continued to become more intense.

A dramatic video shows lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano shooting about 1,000 feet into the air during its latest eruptive episode on May 25, 2025.

Watch: Hawaii's Kilauea volcano shoots lava 1,000 feet into the air during latest eruptive episode

A dramatic video shows lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano shooting about 1,000 feet into the air during its latest eruptive episode on May 25, 2025.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.

Tags
Loading...