Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: First tropical storm of 2025 expected while South blasted by hail, wind

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Invest 90-E expected to become Tropical Storm Alvin off Mexico's coast this week

A tropical depression is expected to form off the coast of Mexico this week and would be named Alvin if it strengthens into a tropical storm , the first of the season in either the Eastern Pacific or Atlantic basins.

The National Hurricane Center designated the area as Invest 90-E on Monday. An invest is a term used to indicate an area under increased scrutiny by forecasters for the potential of tropical development.

Memorial Day storms blast Texas with baseball-sized hail, hurricane-force wind gusts knocking out power

Rounds of severe weather barreled across communities from the Plains to the Southeast on Monday, slowing travel back home after the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The powerful storms in Texas reportedly produced baseball-sized hail in some areas while hurricane-force wind gusts snapped trees like twigs, damaged property and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of utility customers.

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

Severe storms linger in South as Texas faces large hail threat on Tuesday

Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday from parts of the southern Plains through the Southeast .

If enough heating occurs during the day, a few stronger storms could form, especially where the atmosphere becomes most unstable. In these areas, isolated hail and strong wind gusts will be possible. Hail larger than 2 inches in diameter is most likely across Central and West Texas.

Watch this: Hawaii's Kilauea volcano shoots lava 1,000 feet into the air during latest eruptive episode

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano roared to life once again on Sunday and sent lava shooting about 1,000 feet into the air in a spectacular display that was captured on video .

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) said the 23rd eruptive episode began around 4:15 p.m. local time when sustained lava fountains began erupting from the north vent and continued to become more intense.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.