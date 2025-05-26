Search
Lightning possibly hit Southwest plane flying from Tampa to Denver, airline says

The aircraft was able to land safely with no injuries, according to Southwest.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
On Monday, a plane safely landed in Denver after sustaining a possible lightning strike

DENVER, Colo. – Southwest Airlines said Monday that a plane flying from Florida to Colorado was possibly struck by lightning mid-flight.

According to the airline's public relations team, Flight 186 was traveling from Tampa International Airport to Denver International Airport when the possible lightning strike happened.

The aircraft was able to land safely with no injuries, according to Southwest.

FILE: A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX8 departs from San Diego International Airport to Chicago on March 4, 2025 in San Diego, California.

(Kevin Carter / Getty Images)

"Our maintenance teams took the aircraft out of service for inspection," said Laura Swift, a spokesperson for the airline.

Severe storms are playing out across a large swath of the southern U.S. as millions of people travel for Memorial Day.

