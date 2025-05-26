Lightning possibly hit Southwest plane flying from Tampa to Denver, airline says

DENVER, Colo. – Southwest Airlines said Monday that a plane flying from Florida to Colorado was possibly struck by lightning mid-flight.

According to the airline's public relations team, Flight 186 was traveling from Tampa International Airport to Denver International Airport when the possible lightning strike happened.

The aircraft was able to land safely with no injuries, according to Southwest.

MEMORIAL DAY STORM THREAT GROWS AS MILLIONS HEAD HOME AFTER BUSY HOLIDAY WEEKEND

"Our maintenance teams took the aircraft out of service for inspection," said Laura Swift, a spokesperson for the airline.

Severe storms are playing out across a large swath of the southern U.S. as millions of people travel for Memorial Day.