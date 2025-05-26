Watch: Hawaii's Kilauea volcano shoots lava 1,000 feet into the air during latest eruptive episode

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK – Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano roared to life once again on Sunday and sent lava shooting about 1,000 feet into the air in a spectacular display that was captured on video.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) said the 23rd eruptive episode began around 4:15 p.m. local time when sustained lava fountains began erupting from the north vent and continued to become more intense.

At one point, the HVO said lava was shooting about 1,000 feet into the air.

The south vent, too, experienced fountaining, with lava shooting over 800 feet into the air.

Dramatic video shared by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) showed the lava shooting high into the air while toxic smoke and ash billowed behind.

The HVO said that the north vent stopped erupting just before 10 p.m., and the south vent stopped erupting just before 10:30 p.m. local time.

Officials said the eruptive plume, which reached about 5,000 feet in height, was filled with ash, scoria, also known as lava rick, and Pele's hair.

Kilauea has experienced numerous eruptive episodes since December 2024.