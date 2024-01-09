The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Next storm ready to strike US ahead of arctic blast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Storm leaves Northeast with nearly a half-million power outages, flooding

The storm system that has wreaked havoc across the U.S. in the form of snow and deadly tornadoes this week took its last swing at the country Tuesday night as it exits through the Northeast. Hurricane-force wind gusts and heavy rain have left the most heavily populated region in the nation with widespread power outages and flooding. The weather should dry out Wednesday as the storm moves away, but lingering high winds could trigger additional power outages throughout the day.

The power outage tracker for the U.S.

(Poweroutage.us)



Same areas bracing for another powerful storm

The next big storm that will bring widespread weather problems has already hammered the West Coast with rain and snow. The so-called bomb cyclone will move across the West on Wednesday before gathering stream again in the central U.S. on Thursday. It will bring snow, rain and severe weather to similar regions hit hard by this week’s earlier storm.

The outlook for another powerful storm set to impact the U.S. this week.

(FOX Weather)



Arctic blast appears headed for US

In the wake of the second big storm of the week, a blast of cold air sent south by a wobbly polar vortex is set to invade the U.S. The coldest air so far this winter starts late this week in the northern tier of the country before making it all the way to the Gulf Coast by the middle of next week.

Drone video recorded in Florida after an apparent tornado hit shows a decimated RV park.

