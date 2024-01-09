Drone video from Florida shows likely tornado damage in RV park

Search
Extreme Weather
Published

As the sun rose, daylight exposed the extent of the damage in the Marianna, Florida, RV park.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Daylight shows an RV park with flipped and shredded trailers after a likely tornado barreled through Marianna, Florida. Jan. 9, 2024. (Courtesy: Brandon Clement / LSM)

MARIANNA, Fla. – Drone video shot Tuesday captures the aftermath of an apparent tornado that barreled through Marianna, Florida.

Located near the Alabama border, Marianna and other towns in the Florida panhandle were under a Tornado Warning early Tuesday morning.

Storm damage in Marianna, Florida. Jan. 9, 2024.

(Brandon Clement / LSM / FOX Weather)

As the sun rose, daylight exposed the extent of the damage in the Marianna RV park.

Trailers were seen flipped onto their side, while others were shredded to bits.

Storm damage in Marianna, Florida. Jan. 9, 2024.

(Brandon Clement / LSM / FOX Weather)

Nearby, a building had half of its roof peeled off.

Storm damage in Marianna, Florida. Jan. 9, 2024.

(Brandon Clement / LSM / FOX Weather)

Search and rescue teams and first responders have been deployed to find survivors.

The storm was part of a round of severe weather that has been moving through the south since Monday.

