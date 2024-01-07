New powerful winter system to slam central, eastern US with blizzard, flooding, severe weather

After an active weekend in the Northeast, another major winter weather system is moving across the central and eastern U.S., bringing the chance for blizzard conditions, severe weather, flooding and widespread power outages.

The strong low-pressure system started in the Southwest and will eventually move through the central Plains, into the Midwest, and eventually finish its wrath along the East Coast before exiting by midweek.

Here are the latest impacts and timing for the winter weather system slamming the U.S. to start the workweek.

Blizzard to pummel the central Plains, Midwest

Snow forecast through midweek.

(FOX Weather)



Winter is awakening, and Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings are already in place for parts of Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma northeastward through Illinois and Wisconsin. Alerts will continue to expand as the system moves out of the Southwest and into the Plains on Monday.

Strong winds will also accompany the snow, limiting visibility with blowing snow.

As cold air wraps around this low-pressure system, snow totals will range from several inches to a foot where snow bands set up.

Severe weather, flooding to slam South

Severe weather forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

(FOX Weather)



The South will have a shot at severe weather on Monday and Tuesday as this system pulls in plenty of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, increasing both chances for strong thunderstorms and flash flooding.

Severe thunderstorms are likely from Texas through Florida on Monday evening and into early Tuesday, bringing conditions favorable for damaging winds, hail and even a few tornadoes.

In addition to the threat of severe weather, heavy rain will lead to the enhanced threat of flash flooding across the entire Southeast.

Storms will be ongoing Tuesday morning and will last through the evening hours as the thunderstorms make their way into the Southeast.

Widespread power outages, flooding possible in Northeast midweek

Storm threat to the Northeast through midweek.

(FOX Weather)



As the system continues to track eastward through the U.S., the storm will bring excessive rain and strong winds to the Northeast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

With an already-saturated ground, the heavy rain combined with strong winds could lead to downed trees and power lines, resulting in widespread power outages.

Strong winds will last through Wednesday as the system exits the region.

