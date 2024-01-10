Search
Nearly a half-million without power in Northeast as river flooding tops Superstorm Sandy in Philadelphia

The Delaware River in Philadelphia broke an all-time record crest, previously set during Superstorm Sandy, as it rose to 10.66 feet above the low-tide level during high tide at 12:30 a.m. EST Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Heavy rain caused flooding in parts of the Northeast Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The wet weather is expected to continue for a few more hours before it starts to wind down. FOX Weather's Britta Merwin is reporting live from Pompton Plains, New Jersey, with more information on the flooding. 04:31

Northeast rain winding down, floodwaters remain

Heavy rain caused flooding in parts of the Northeast Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The wet weather is expected to continue for a few more hours before it starts to wind down. FOX Weather's Britta Merwin is reporting live from Pompton Plains, New Jersey, with more information on the flooding.

POMPTON PLAINS, N.J. – Although the powerful winter storm packing destructive winds and flooding rain in the eastern third of the country is moving into Canada, widespread power outages and significant river flooding are lingering across the Northeast on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, emergency management in New London County, Connecticut, reported the potential failure of the Fitchville Pond Dam along the Yantic River. Authorities have warned of life-threatening flash flooding in areas downstream from the dam, including the town of Fitchville. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning until 10:45 a.m. EST for this area.

  • Cars make their way through flooding at the intersection of University Blvd. and New Hampshire Ave. in Langley Park, MD.
    Image 1 of 7

    Cars make their way through flooding at the intersection of University Blvd. and New Hampshire Ave. in Langley Park, MD.  (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

  • A pedestrian leaps over a puddle at the intersection of Piney Branch Rd. And Flower Ave. in Takoma Park, MD.
    Image 2 of 7

    A pedestrian leaps over a puddle at the intersection of Piney Branch Rd. And Flower Ave. in Takoma Park, MD. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

  • Image 3 of 7

    Strong winds knocked trees down in Alexandria, Virginia. (Alenxandria Police)

  • Image 4 of 7

    A 50 mph wind gust blew over an empty tractor trailer on I-90 near Dunkirk, New York Tuesday morning. (New York State Thruway Authority)

  • Image 5 of 7

    Downed trees in Washington, D.C. (DC Fire and EMS)

  • Image 6 of 7

    Residents use sandbags to protect against flooding in Old Town Alexandria, Virgina. (@gwenfox5dc)

  • Image 7 of 7

    Gwen Tobert of FOX 5 DC reporting from flooded Old Town Alexandria, Virginia. (@gwenfox5dc)

Numerous smaller rivers remain in flood stage, while water levels continue to rise on major area rivers, which will crest in the next 48 hours, the FOX Forecast Center said.

7 FACTS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT FLOODS

"Last night, I was actually outside my house digging trenches to get water away from my foundation," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said as she reported from the flooded Pompton River, which runs through Pompton Plains, New Jersey – an area that experienced moderate to major flooding three weeks ago. "This is something that not only hits close to home, but it's something that a lot of residents are having to deal with across New Jersey and also moving up into Connecticut and upstate New York."

Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service, with the worst of the coastal flooding forecast to occur in and around the Chesapeake and Delaware bays. At the coast, another dangerous high-tide cycle will send Atlantic waters onto the land during the Wednesday morning high tide.

The Delaware River in Philadelphia broke an all-time record crest, previously set during Superstorm Sandy, as it rose to 10.66 feet above the low-tide level during high tide at 12:30 a.m. EST Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Here's a look at the coastal flood alerts in the Northeast.

Ahead of the storm, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency for all 21 counties in the state. In Maryland, Governor Wes Moore declared a state of preparedness due to the severe weather conditions. Some school districts decided to dismiss early on Tuesday because of the storm.

"We've already had residents early this morning come by just to take a look at the river levels," Merwin said. "Thankfully, it looks like the crest, which we're expecting to happen tomorrow (Thursday) evening, should be just below that level. But to be honest, the trend of the forecast is increasing."

On Tuesday, New Jersey residents expected the Pompton River in Pompton Plains to rise to about 19 feet by Wednesday morning. The forecast now calls for a crest of over 20 feet on Wednesday evening.

"When you're in a scenario where you have a large snowpack that's melting a ton of rain on top of that snowpack, sometimes it can be uncharted territory for the computer models that give us the forecast for the river, and you're going to see the changes," Merwin said.

Here's a look at the forecast river crests and snow depth in the Northeast.

Although the Pompton River is expected to flood, it won't be a historic event. The highest recorded crest on the Pompton River was during Hurricane Irene in 2011, which reached 25 feet.

"It's not the worst of the worst, but major flooding is major flooding," Merwin said. "Unfortunately, with the river level that we're expecting for crest tomorrow, that means Route 23, which is literally just a stone's throw that way, is going to be impassable for parts."

Merwin said that the risk of flash flooding has passed as the torrential rain has moved away. However, the wind gusts are still strong, and that's something else residents must be cautious about.

High winds could create additional power outages Wednesday

As of last check Wednesday morning, more than 400,000 customers were without power from Virginia through Maine.

DON'T WAIT: NOW IS THE TIME TO PREPARE FOR A POWER OUTAGE

Here's a look at the current power outages.

Despite the system exiting into the Atlantic Ocean, strong wind gusts will persist into Wednesday evening in the Northeast, which could trigger additional power outages as crews work tirelessly to restore power to the hundreds of thousands who remain without electricity.

Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings have been issued for the second straight day across much of the region as winds are forecast to gust between 45 and 60 mph.

BATTEN DOWN THE HATCHES: WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT HIGH WIND WARNINGS

Here's a look at the current wind alerts for the Northeast.

